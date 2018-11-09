Blanket your home with Wi-Fi for the holidays: Tenda Nova MW6 3-pack for $128 (Reg. $170)

- Nov. 9th 2018 3:08 pm ET

Amazon offers the Tenda Nova MW6 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack for $128.99 shipped when you use code 41OFFMW63PK at checkout. Regularly $170, this is a match for its all-time low at Amazon and the best available. I have this whole-home mesh system and it works great for covering my entire house with reliable Wi-Fi. Rated 4/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

Not everyone needs a mesh network. For those who don’t, check out the TP-Link 802.11ac Smart Wi-Fi Router for $59.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This won’t give quite the same amount of coverage as the above mesh system, but it’s a more budget-friendly option for those with smaller homes.

Tenda Nova features:

  • Supports mandatory mesh Wi-Fi technical protocol 802.11s, the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.
  • Replaces existing router and Wi-Fi extender solution, works as real Mesh wireless access point system behind current router
  • Creates a seamless, one name mesh Wi-Fi environment for your high-capacity network demands. Supports a maximum of 90 connected devices simultaneously
  • Each node covers up to 2,000 sq. ft of living space and eliminates dead zones
  • Every unit works together to form a real mesh Wi-Fi network, creating a truly seamless online experience
