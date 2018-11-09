Learn how to play on a proper Yamaha 88-Key Weighted Digital Piano while it’s $100+ off

Amazon offers the Yamaha P45 88-Key Weighted Digital Piano Home Bundle for $399.99 shipped. That’s over $100 off the regular listing and a new Amazon all-time low on the bundle. Musician’s Friend charges $550 while Guitar Center has it for $450 right now. Costco also has a very similar model on for the same price, but there are some additional shipping fees involved there. This bundle includes the digital piano itself, a furniture stand, bench, sustain pedal, and GHS weighted action to make the throw on the keys feel more like a real acoustic piano. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can certainly grab a $100 MIDI controller (or a $38 one for that matter) and open up some of the free (and quite nice sounding) software instrument pianos in GarageBand. But for anyone looking to learn how to play piano properly, these weighted digital pianos (especially the Yamahas) are some of the best options out there. The weighted keys and full size key bed are integral to eventually switching over to a full size acoustic piano. Considering how expensive these Yamaha digital options can get even without the bench and stand, today’s $100 off deal is certainly worth a good look.

Yamaha P45 88-Key Weighted Digital Piano: