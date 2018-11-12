Banana Republic Factory rolls out its Black Friday deals early with prices from $13

For a limited time only, Banana Republic Factory is offering 50 to 70% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an additional 20% off your order with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Also, clearance items are an extra 40% off with code CLEARANCE. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery.

Layer up for cool weather with the men’s Athletic Mock Neck Zip Front Jacket that’s currently on sale for $36. That’s $54 off the original price. It can easily be dressed up or down and features two zippered pockets for storing small essentials.

For women, the Boucle Moto Stretch Jacket is currently on sale for $28, which is down from its original rate of $70. This jacket features a modern twist of a blazer and jacket for work occasions or special events. Its stretch infused material will keep you comfortable too. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For the picks below, note that you may have to search for these items via the homepage:

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: