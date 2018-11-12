Dyson’s V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vac w/ lifetime filter is $200 off today at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $299.99 shipped. That’s $200 under the original price, $150 below Best Buy, and the best price we can find. It is currently marked down to $325 at Home Depot, for further comparison. This cord-free model features a washable lifetime filter, 40 minutes of run time, HEPA filtration and “150% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
Clearly you’re paying for the brand name. But if the Dyson logos don’t do anything for you, the Shark Navigator Upright Stick Cordless Vacuum is only $90 with a 4+ star rating from over 4,000 Amazon customers. The Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is little bit more sleek than the Shark and goes for around $130 less than today’s Dyson deal.
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner:
- Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction;Washable lifetime filter
- Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool
- Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use
- Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt
- Designed to deep clean homes with pets. Whole-machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe..up to 25 minutes of working time with motorized floor tool attached