KitchenAid’s 9-Cup Food Processor is down to $126 for today only (Reg. up to $240)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 9-Cup Plus Food Processor in Matte Black (KFP0919BM) $125.99 shipped. Originally $240, it is currently on sale at KitchenAid for $140 with today’s Amazon deal being the best price we can find. It features a twist-free bowl assembly, latched lid, 3 speed options, and a small oil drizzle opening. The bowl, lid, and accessories are all dishwasher-safe. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you don’t need the 9-cup capacity you can certainly get smaller models for much less. KitchenAid’s 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is around $49 but the best value is with the Black+Decker 8-Cup Food Processor in Black (FP1600B) for $30. About 70% of Amazon reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.

Easy to use one-click, twist-free bowl assembly with a latched lid for easy set up.

Simple controls with 3 speed options high, low and pulse speeds to handle a variety of ingredients with precision. The easy-press paddles and illuminated LED controls make operation simple.

Chop, puree, shred and slice everything from cucumbers to tomatoes, cheeses and more with the reversible, thin or medium slicing/shredding disc, thick slicing disc or multi-purpose blade.

A variety of shapes and sizes can be processed in the 2-in-1 feed tube located on the lid. The small pusher features a small oil drizzle opening for emulsifying sauces and dressings.