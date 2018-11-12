LG’s 29-inch USB-C monitor is the perfect iPad or MacBook companion at $179, more from $80

B&H Photo offers the LG 29UM69G-B 29-inch USB-C UltraWide Monitor for $179 shipped. Normally $250 from third-parties at Amazon, this beats our last mention by $1 and is the best available. The new iPad Pro supports USB-C output, along with Apple’s MacBook lineup, so this is the perfect monitor for that. Plus, with its HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, you can easily use this display with just about any device. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Newegg shoppers.

We also spotted the Dell S2817Q 28-inch 4K UHD HDMI Monitor for $219.99 shipped from BuyDig’s official eBay storefront. Normally $400 at retailers like B&H, this is just $1 above our last mention and is the best available. If you want 4K visuals and don’t mind the normal 16:9 resolution, this is a great option. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

LG 29-inch USB-C UltraWide Monitor features:

In-Plane Switching (IPS) Technology

HDMI & DisplayPort Inputs

2560 x 1080 Resolution

1000:1 Contrast Ratio

250 cd/m² Brightness

178°/178° Viewing Angles

5 ms Response Time

16.7 Million Colors

21:9 Aspect Ratio

AMD FreeSync Technology