Logitech’s G910 Orion Spark RGB keyboard now at Amazon all-time low: $87.50, more

Amazon offers the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $87.41 shipped when you click the on-page coupon. Normally $110 or more at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. The G910 Orion Spark keyboard features a smartphone dock and RGB backlighting, along with mechanical switches for an all-in-one great experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more gaming peripheral deals.
Other gaming peripherals on sale:
- Logitech M585 Multi-Device Mouse: $20 (Reg. $30) | Dell
- RAZER DeathAdder Gaming Mouse: $24 (Reg. $30+) | NeweggFlash
- VELOCIFIRE 10-key Numberpad: $17 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Wireless
- Mechanical Brown switches
- w/ code 7QTRCPX5
- VELOCIFIRE 87-Key Keyboard: $27 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mechanical Brown switches
- w/ code ULT83BKY
- VELOCIFIRE 87-Key Keyboard: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Wireless
- Mechanical Brown switches
- w/ code A3PBUL4J
- Redragon ANALA LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard: $34 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
- Mechanical Blue switches
- w/ code 23REDK558
Logitech Orion Spark G910 Keyboard features:
- World’s fastest RGB mechanical gaming keyboard: Exclusive Romer-G Mechanical Switches with up to 25 percent faster actuation
- Customizable RGB illumination: Personalize individual key lighting from a palette of 16 million colors ; Cable Length (Power/Charging): 6 ft (1.8 m)
- Arx Control App and smartphone dock: Instantly access in-game data on your smartphone or tablet without interrupting the game
- 9 programmable G-keys: Create custom game macros to execute complex commands with lightning speed and accuracy
- Dedicated media controls: One-touch control panel for quick access to play, pause, mute, volume and skip