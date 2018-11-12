Logitech’s G910 Orion Spark RGB keyboard now at Amazon all-time low: $87.50, more

Amazon offers the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $87.41 shipped when you click the on-page coupon. Normally $110 or more at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. The G910 Orion Spark keyboard features a smartphone dock and RGB backlighting, along with mechanical switches for an all-in-one great experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more gaming peripheral deals.

Logitech Orion Spark G910 Keyboard features: