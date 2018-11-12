Logitech’s G910 Orion Spark RGB keyboard now at Amazon all-time low: $87.50, more

- Nov. 12th 2018 2:46 pm ET

Amazon offers the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $87.41 shipped when you click the on-page coupon. Normally $110 or more at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. The G910 Orion Spark keyboard features a smartphone dock and RGB backlighting, along with mechanical switches for an all-in-one great experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more gaming peripheral deals.

Other gaming peripherals on sale:

  • Logitech M585 Multi-Device Mouse: $20 (Reg. $30) | Dell
  • RAZER DeathAdder Gaming Mouse: $24 (Reg. $30+) | NeweggFlash
  • VELOCIFIRE 10-key Numberpad: $17 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • Wireless
    • Mechanical Brown switches
    • w/ code 7QTRCPX5
  • VELOCIFIRE 87-Key Keyboard: $27 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • Mechanical Brown switches
    • w/ code ULT83BKY
  • VELOCIFIRE 87-Key Keyboard: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • Wireless
    • Mechanical Brown switches
    • w/ code A3PBUL4J
  • Redragon ANALA LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard: $34 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
    • Mechanical Blue switches
    • w/ code 23REDK558

Logitech Orion Spark G910 Keyboard features:

  • World’s fastest RGB mechanical gaming keyboard: Exclusive Romer-G Mechanical Switches with up to 25 percent faster actuation
  • Customizable RGB illumination: Personalize individual key lighting from a palette of 16 million colors ; Cable Length (Power/Charging): 6 ft (1.8 m)
  • Arx Control App and smartphone dock: Instantly access in-game data on your smartphone or tablet without interrupting the game
  • 9 programmable G-keys: Create custom game macros to execute complex commands with lightning speed and accuracy
  • Dedicated media controls: One-touch control panel for quick access to play, pause, mute, volume and skip
