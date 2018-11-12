Take to the skies w/ the Ryze Tello Drone for just $80 shipped, a new low at Amazon

Amazon offers the Ryze Tello Quadcopter with HD camera for $79.99 shipped. Normally $100, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. The Ryze Tello is a great beginner drone, and won’t leave your wallet with as empty of a feeling if it gets crashed compared to something like the DJI Mavic Pro 2. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Nomad Base Station
Put your savings toward this hardshell case for under $15 shipped and keep your Tello safe as you travel. The case makes this drone more portable and the perfect travel companion.
Ryze Tello Quadcopter features:
- Learn about drones, shoot video and easily perform impressive tricks with this lightweight Ryze Tello drone
- The 5-megapixel camera records JPEG photos and 720p MP4 video, and the Tello flies up to 10m vertically and up to 100m away
- This Ryze Tello drone operates up to 13 minutes per charge
- DJI flight tech – High-quality components ensure stable flights
- VR headset compatibility – Fly with a breathtaking first-person view.FOV 82.6º