Take to the skies w/ the Ryze Tello Drone for just $80 shipped, a new low at Amazon

Amazon offers the Ryze Tello Quadcopter with HD camera for $79.99 shipped. Normally $100, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. The Ryze Tello is a great beginner drone, and won’t leave your wallet with as empty of a feeling if it gets crashed compared to something like the DJI Mavic Pro 2. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Put your savings toward this hardshell case for under $15 shipped and keep your Tello safe as you travel. The case makes this drone more portable and the perfect travel companion.

Ryze Tello Quadcopter features: