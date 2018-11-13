Aukey’s 1080p dash cam drops to $47 shipped, dual 1080p dash cam for $114

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its DR01 1080p Dash Camera for $46.97 shipped when you use code 45ZJP5TQ at checkout. Normally closer to $60, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and the lowest available. The DR01 is a great dash camera for the budget-conscious that will still give a quality recording. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you need to record the front and back of your vehicle, then take a look at Aukey’s DR02 D Dual 1080p Dash Camera System at $114.39 shipped when you use code KI6NIZHX at checkout. Normally $130, this is a great deal and one of the better prices we’ve tracked historically. Rated 4/5 stars.

A must-have for these dash cameras is a microSD card. You can pick up this 32GB model for just $7.50 shipped and keep your drives saved and easy to access.

Aukey 1080p Dash Cam features:

The DR01 backs you up in any road incident. Sony Exmor Sensor captures super-sharp 1080p video (and optional in-car audio) with 170° field of view and also performs well for nighttime driving

Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage.

Powered by the included dual-port USB car charger and an internal supercapacitor. The supercapacitor has greater heat & cold endurance and longer lifetime than standard battery technology