Tired of charging devices? The Huawei Band 2 Pro activity tracker lasts up to 21 days: $52 (Reg. $70)
Amazon is offering the Huawei Band 2 Pro for $51.93 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate and within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many smartwatches, this fitness tracker packs 21-day battery life, giving you a hassle-free way to keep track of activity. Rated 4+ stars by over 65% of reviewers.
Keep your new tracker looking good as new by keeping its screen protected. This 6-pack of Screen Protectors is $8 and gives you plenty of backups for when one gets scuffed or bubbles up.
Huawei Band 2 Pro features:
- Built-in GPS and continuous heart rate: monitor your heart rate and track your workout routes without your phone
- Scientific sleep tracking: keep track of light, deep and REM sleep stages to make your sleep truly restful
- 5ATM water-resistance: support all day wear, rain, and even a swim in the pool, which allows you to dive into becoming a better you