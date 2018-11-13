Amazon offers Panasonic’s Electric Travel Shaver for $9, just in time for the holidays (Reg. $15)

- Nov. 13th 2018 1:51 pm ET

$9
Amazon is offering the Panasonic Electric Travel Shaver (ES3831K) for $9 as an add-on item. This means that your cart will need to exceed $25 to qualify for this special pricing. That’s more than $6 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is within mere cents of Amazon’s all-time low. If you’re traveling for the holidays, picking up this compact shaver is likely to pay off. Rated 4+ stars over 70% of reviewers.

This shaver uses two AA batteries for power, meaning you may want to pick up an 8-pack of AmazonBasics brand batteries for $6. With a rating of 4+ stars from over 23,000 reviewers, you can be certain these batteries will get you up and running.

Panasonic Electric Travel Shaver features:

  • Durable motor for a quick
  • Sleek, ergonomic profile fits naturally in either hand for maximum shaver comfort and control
  • Motor Speed – 8,500 RPM. Inner Blade Angle – 78-degree
