Take 20% off of Amazon’s household essential brand Solimo from $1.50 shipped

Amazon is offering 20% off household essentials from Solimo, one of its in-house brands with prices starting at $1.50 shipped. Our top pick is the 100 Count Medium Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods at $24.07. Normally around $35, this is a new all-time low and is the best available. Normally, K-Cups can be quite expensive, so this sale knocks them down to just $0.24 per cup (compared to nearly $0.60/cup from some). Rated 3.8/5 stars from hundreds. Keep reading for more of our top picks or head to Amazon to view all included items.
Nomad Base Station
Our top picks:
- Snack Crackers: $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Snack Storage Bags 300-Ct.: $7 (Reg. $9.50)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags 80-Ct. $9.50 (Reg. $12.50)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Men’s Razor w/ Beard Trimmer: $5 (Reg. $8)
- 5-Blade
- Handle and 2 blades
- …and more…
Solimo Medium Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods:
- 100 Donut Style Blend coffee k cups pods
- Fragrant medium-light roast with mild flavor and a clean finish
- 100% Arabica coffee
- Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers
- An Amazon brand