Take 20% off of Amazon’s household essential brand Solimo from $1.50 shipped

- Nov. 13th 2018 5:28 pm ET

Amazon is offering 20% off household essentials from Solimo, one of its in-house brands with prices starting at $1.50 shipped. Our top pick is the 100 Count Medium Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods at $24.07. Normally around $35, this is a new all-time low and is the best available. Normally, K-Cups can be quite expensive, so this sale knocks them down to just $0.24 per cup (compared to nearly $0.60/cup from some). Rated 3.8/5 stars from hundreds. Keep reading for more of our top picks or head to Amazon to view all included items.

Our top picks:

Solimo Medium Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods:

  • 100 Donut Style Blend coffee k cups pods
  • Fragrant medium-light roast with mild flavor and a clean finish
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers
  • An Amazon brand
