Ergotech’s Freedom Monitor Arm looks great and can hold 30-lb. displays: $61 shipped (Reg. $75+)

- Nov. 14th 2018 12:41 pm ET

$61
0

Amazon is offering the Ergotech Freedom Aluminum Monitor Arm for $61.04 shipped. That’s over $14 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Unlike many lower-cost arms, this sleek option can hold monitors that weigh up to 30 lbs, making it a great option for large displays. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’d rather have two smaller monitors instead of a large one, consider VIVO’s Dual Display Desk Mount for $30. It holds two monitors up to 27-inches in size and is Amazon’s best-selling mount.

Ergotech Freedom Aluminum Monitor Arm features:

  • Compatible with PC & iMac monitors with built-in VESA compatibility
  • Includes articulating arm + desk clamp base + 8″ pole
  • Monitor Weight Capacity: Min 20lbs/Max 30.8lbs
  • VESA Compatible: 75×75 & 100×100

$61

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Ergotech

About the Author