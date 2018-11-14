Ergotech’s Freedom Monitor Arm looks great and can hold 30-lb. displays: $61 shipped (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is offering the Ergotech Freedom Aluminum Monitor Arm for $61.04 shipped. That’s over $14 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Unlike many lower-cost arms, this sleek option can hold monitors that weigh up to 30 lbs, making it a great option for large displays. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you’d rather have two smaller monitors instead of a large one, consider VIVO’s Dual Display Desk Mount for $30. It holds two monitors up to 27-inches in size and is Amazon’s best-selling mount.
Ergotech Freedom Aluminum Monitor Arm features:
- Compatible with PC & iMac monitors with built-in VESA compatibility
- Includes articulating arm + desk clamp base + 8″ pole
- Monitor Weight Capacity: Min 20lbs/Max 30.8lbs
- VESA Compatible: 75×75 & 100×100
