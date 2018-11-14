Guitar Center Black Friday Ad: Fender, KRK monitors, Shure mics, AKAI controllers, more

We now have our hands on the Guitar Center Black Friday ad. The final few Black Friday fliers are still trickling in but we now know what to expect from the national music chain. You expect the usual list of guitar and amp deals but we are also seeing some notable offers on headphones, studio speakers, microphones and more. Head below for a closer look.

Guitar Center Black Friday ad: Fender, KRK, Shure, AKAI, more

Guitar Center stores will be closed on Thanksgiving but will then be opening up from 7am until 9pm starting the following day. You can expect the online deals to kick-off bright and early on November 23rd.

Guitar Center will once again be offering 15% off your total purchase from November 23rd through the 25th. But as usual, there is a massive list of exclusions here, so you might have some trouble getting that one to stick if you’re buying brand name gear.

Our top picks include:

Guitar Center Black Friday ad:

