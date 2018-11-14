Lasko’s Wind Curve Tower Fan packs a Fresh Air Ionizer and is Amazon’s best-seller: $43 (save $30+)

- Nov. 14th 2018 1:09 pm ET

$43
0

Amazon is offering the Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan + Fresh Air Ionizer (T42950) for $43.17 shipped. It’s also this price at Newegg but a $15 shipping charge applies. That’s over $30 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is the lowest price we’ve seen this model. With the ability to reduce pollen, mold, and dust using a built-in fresh air ionizer, its no wonder that this is Amazon’s best-selling tower fan. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Update 11/14 @ 2:19 PM: Amazon offers the Dyson AM10 Humidifier for $349.99 shipped (Reg. $465). We normally see it drop as low as around $190 in refurbished condition, and this is a match of its all-time low in new condition at Amazon. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

Drop down to a smaller fan that doesn’t have a fresh air ionizer to spend a fair amount less. The Holmes 31-inch Oscillating Tower Fan is $28, offers 3 fan speeds, and has a 2-hour shut off timer.

Lasko Tower Fan + Fresh Air Ionizer features:

  • High reaching 42.5-inch tower fan features 3 quiet speeds with widespread, optional oscillation for maximum air delivery and a small footprint to optimize your space
  • Fresh Air Ionizer option boosts air quality by emitting negative ions that reduce static electricity and trap fine air pollutants such as pollen, mold, and dust
$43

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Lasko

About the Author