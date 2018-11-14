Rockport gets your footwear ready for the holidays with an extra 40% off dress shoes & more

For 48 hours only, Rockport takes an extra 40% off a selection of its men’s and women’s shoes with code HOLIDAYREADY40 during its Flash Sale. Now is a great time to update your shoes for the holiday season. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Style Purpose Perf Wingtip Oxfords are a classic and they exhibit beautiful detailing that will stand out with jeans or slacks alike. Originally priced at $150, during the sale you can find them marked down to $78. They also feature a cushioned footbed and breathable material for added comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Daily Ritual Tassel Loafer $60 (Orig. $100)
- Style Purpose Perf Wingtip $54 (Orig. $125)
- Total Motion Classic Dress Slip-On $78 (Orig. $150)
- Wynstin Chukka Boot $60 (Orig. $130)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Total Motion Lynix Zip Bootie $114 (Orig. $190)
- Total Motion Pointed Toe Pump $48 (Orig. $120)
- Total Motion Adelyn Laser Loafer $60 (Orig. $125)
- Total Motion Novalie Tall Boot $60 (Orig. $240)
