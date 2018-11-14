Rugged Geek 1000A Portable Car Jump Starter hits Amazon low from $68 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Rugged Geek (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its RG1000 Safety 1000A Portable Car Jump Starter Battery Booster Pack for $67.77 shipped. Regularly between $100 and $110, this is about $42 in savings and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is a 1000 Peak Amp emergency jump starter with jumper cables, 2 USB ports for device charging and includes a LED Flashlight as well as a 3-in-1 USB cable that supports USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Also part of the sale, you’ll find the same model but with the air compressor for $86.77 shipped. That’s also about $40 off the going rate and an Amazon all-time low. There are some out there for less, but it’s not easy to find a 1,000 Peak option for under $70. Even the less powerful GOOLOO and TackLife options are a few bucks more.

RG1000 Safety 1000A Portable Car Jump Starter: