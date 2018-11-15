COACH’s Thanksgiving Sale takes a rare 30% off handbags, wallets, briefcases & more

COACH’s Thanksgiving Sale is currently offering a rare 30% off select handbags, wallets, briefcases, accessories and more. Just use promo code THANKS18 at checkout. All orders receive free delivery. This is a perfect time to get your holiday lists checked off with stylish and high-quality gifts from COACH.

Need a new wallet? COACH’s Compact Id Wallet is a no-brainer. It’s currently on sale for $123, which is a savings of $52 off the original rate. It features five versatile color options, eight card slots, a bill slot, and a removable insert with an ID window. This sleek wallet will fit right into your back pocket and is made of sport calf leather for a polished look.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Cooper Carryall is a classic bag that you can style with anything. It’s on sale for $417, which is $178 off the list price. This bag features two main compartments for storage as well as a zippered middle pouch to keep your essentials secure. It can be carried as a handbag, over your shoulder or across your body for comfort. Available in either black or brown, the Cooper Carryall will be a timeless option in your wardrobe.

Our top picks for women include: