Play on-the-go with the Dell G3 gaming laptop from $699 shipped at Walmart

Walmart offers the Dell G3 Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz i5/8GB/1TB for $699 shipped. Upgrade to a 6-core 2.2GHz i7 for $799. Normally, Best Buy sells a similar model to the i5 at just over $800, and Dell charges a minimum of $1,000 or more for an i7 model. Regardless of which model you pick up, both feature a 4GB NVIDIA GTX graphics card for your gaming pleasure. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

By the way, Walmart is also offering $10 off orders over $35 for new account signups with code ELLEN10, allowing you to save even further on the systems above.

Keep your laptop safe when traveling by keeping it in this $15 shipped sleeve. You’ll be able to carry the laptop and charger easier, and the padded sides will protect it from scuffs as you travel.

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop features:

Go where the game takes you. Powerful graphics in a thin, 15″ gaming notebook. Includes the NVIDIA GeForce 1050 graphics card. Access your data faster and for less with Intel Optane memory. Dell G3 Gaming Laptop 15.6″ Full HD, Intel Core i5-8300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 4GB, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 16GB Intel Optane Storage, G3579-5245BLK