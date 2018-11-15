The QVC Black Friday ad just dropped, and now another online retailer’s sale flyer has hit the interwebs. If you’ve missed it, Black Friday is just 8 days away. We’ve already got most of the major ads covered, but now it’s time to take a look at the Groupon Black Friday ad.

Nomad Base Station

Groupon’s Black Friday pricing starts on November 22nd and goes through the 27th. Groupon generally offers free shipping on most items, but the lower-cost products might have varying delivery charges.

Groupon’s Black Friday ad is filled with great deals

There will be a great variety of discounts at Groupon’s Black Friday sale. From iPhone discounts to BJ’s Wholesale Club memberships, just about everything is on sale.

Groupon will have scratch and dent iPhone 7/Plus devices from $270 shipped with a full 1-year warranty. If you want to save a bit more, then Groupon will have the iPhone 6/S/Plus on sale from $150 shipped in the same condition with a 1-year warranty.

For smart home, Groupon will offer the Google Home, Mini, and Chromecast from $25 shipped. And The Roku Express will be offered at $23 in refurbished condition, as well. Some of these deals are already live, so you can start saving now!

Other notable deals from Groupon’s Black Friday ad:

Groupon Black Friday ad scan:

Source GotADeal

