Upgrade your TV’s audio with Insignia’s Bluetooth 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar: $40 shipped (60% off)

- Nov. 15th 2018 1:31 pm ET

$40
0

Best Buy is offering the Insignia 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar (NS-HSB318) for $39.99 shipped. That’s $60 off its typical rate and a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This sound bar is a cost-effective to improve your TV’s built-in sound. It packs Bluetooth, giving you a wireless way to stream tunes from your smartphone. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Give your new sound bar a floating appearance when you mount it to your TV. This Sound Bar Mount Bracket is just $13, fits most TVs that range from 32-70 inches, and is Amazon’s best-seller.

Insignia 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar features:

  • Bluetooth
  • Sleek appearance
  • Includes 1 RCA x 2 and 1 optical digital audio.
  • USB port for audio playback
$40

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Insignia

Insignia
Home Theater Audio

About the Author