Keep your home tidy with Shark’s Navigator Professional Vacuum: $70 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Groupon is offering the Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (UV540) in refurbished condition for $69.99 shipped. Originally $150, it now goes for $120 on sale in new condition at retailers like Costco. Third-party sellers at Amazon charge $95 in refurbished condition. This is a match of our previous mention. The Shark Navigator will be great for keeping the house clean this holiday season. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon and ships with a 90-day warranty.
Nomad Base Station
The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Vacuum is a great and budget-friendly alternative. At $30 shipped from Amazon, this is a nice way to keep the kitchen tidy in a small form-factor.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum features:
- 2-IN-1 DESIGN: Operates in both upright and lift-away portable canister modes
- ANTI-ALLERGEN: Complete Seal Technology and HEPA captures 99.9 percent of dust and allergens
- ULTRA QUIET: Ultra-quiet technology lets you vacuum anytime without disturbing others
- BRUSHROLL ON/OFF: Switch from carpet to bare-floor cleaning in a cinch
- EXTENDED REACH: 16 inch extension wand and 35 foot long cord allows for extra reach