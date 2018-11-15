Keep your home tidy with Shark’s Navigator Professional Vacuum: $70 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

- Nov. 15th 2018 5:04 pm ET

$70
0

Groupon is offering the Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (UV540) in refurbished condition for $69.99 shipped. Originally $150, it now goes for $120 on sale in new condition at retailers like Costco. Third-party sellers at Amazon charge $95 in refurbished condition. This is a match of our previous mention. The Shark Navigator will be great for keeping the house clean this holiday season. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Vacuum is a great and budget-friendly alternative. At $30 shipped from Amazon, this is a nice way to keep the kitchen tidy in a small form-factor.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum features:

  • 2-IN-1 DESIGN: Operates in both upright and lift-away portable canister modes
  • ANTI-ALLERGEN: Complete Seal Technology and HEPA captures 99.9 percent of dust and allergens
  • ULTRA QUIET: Ultra-quiet technology lets you vacuum anytime without disturbing others
  • BRUSHROLL ON/OFF: Switch from carpet to bare-floor cleaning in a cinch
  • EXTENDED REACH: 16 inch extension wand and 35 foot long cord allows for extra reach
