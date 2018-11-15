Toshiba’s 32″ Fire TV Edition would be perfect for any game room or office at $130 (Reg. $150+)

Best Buy via Amazon offers the Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally $150 or more, this is a new all-time low and the best available. This TV is perfect for a game room or office, as the 32″ size is great for smaller spaces and the built-in Fire TV system will be great for streaming without a cable box or antenna. This #1 new TV release is rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

A great addition to any TV like this would be a budget-friendly wall mount. This one is fully articulating and only $17 shipped.

Toshiba Fire TV features: