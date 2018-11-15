Toshiba’s 32″ Fire TV Edition would be perfect for any game room or office at $130 (Reg. $150+)

Best Buy via Amazon offers the Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally $150 or more, this is a new all-time low and the best available. This TV is perfect for a game room or office, as the 32″ size is great for smaller spaces and the built-in Fire TV system will be great for streaming without a cable box or antenna. This #1 new TV release is rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

A great addition to any TV like this would be a budget-friendly wall mount. This one is fully articulating and only $17 shipped.

Toshiba Fire TV features:

  • Toshiba HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors.
  • With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
  • Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
  • Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 29” x 17.2” x 3.3”, TV with stand: 29” x 18.6” x 7.1”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

