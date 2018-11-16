Play & convert records with Audio-Technica’s USB Turntable + Mackie CR3 Monitors: $252 ($100 off)

BuyDig is offering the Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB Direct-Drive Professional Turntable with Mackie CR3 3-inch Monitors for $251.90 shipped when code NOV15 has been applied during checkout. That’s nearly $100 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is among the best price we have tracked. This turntable plugs into your Mac or PC and lets you turn vinyl recordings into digital audio files, enabling you to take the retro sound with you wherever you are headed. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the ability to convert vinyl to digital and get Audio-Technica‘s AT-LP60BK Stereo Turntable for $89. It offers a sleek design that can play 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records.

Audio-Technica USB Turntable features: