With only a week to go before the biggest shopping event of the year, Bed Bath & Beyond has released an ad for what it’s calling (wait for it) Bed, Bath & Black Friday. Now that we got that out of the way, head below for more information on store hours and what you can expect to find in the Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday ad.

When is Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday sale?

Specific store hours aren’t super clear within the ad, but on Black Friday itself, customers can visit any Bed Bath & Beyond retail location between 6AM and noon local time to collect a 20% off coupon that can be used storewide, all day.

The online component of the sale starts a day early, as shoppers can sign up for a 20% off coupon to be used at BedBathandBeyond.com on Thanksgiving. All purchases over $19 will receive free shipping through November 26th, which is a $20 drop from the typical minimum spend required.

What will be on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond?

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart will be available for $88 after all applicable discounts. Regularly $130, this is one of the better prices we’ve seen for this model. Keep in mind that the likes of Macy’s and Kohl’s will have the standard 6-quart Duo for nearly $20 less next week. However, if you opt for the Duo Plus you’ll be availing of an upgraded display plus added “egg” and “cake” functions.

Dyson products will also be seeing some discounts at Bed Bath & Beyond on Black Friday. However, to be quite honest, you may fare better at other major retailers if you want the absolute best values on these high-end home items.

Other notable deals (via 20% off coupon)

The Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday ad

