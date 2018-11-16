HP’s ENVY 4520 Wireless AiO Printer supports Apple AirPrint for $40 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

Today only, Woot is offering the factory-recertified HP ENVY 4520 Wireless AiO Printer for $39.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s about $60 off the new condition rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. With AirPrint compatibility, this printer is great for folks who use iOS devices. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 70% of reviewers.

An alternate route to take would be to go all-in on smartphone photo prints. The KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer is $40 and uses a crank for power so you don’t need to plug it in or maintain batteries.

HP ENVY 4520 Wireless AiO Printer features: