Amazon’s in-house brand Lark & Ro is up to 30% off, featuring sweaters & jackets

- Nov. 16th 2018 11:16 am ET

0

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering up to 30% off sweaters and jackets from its in-house brand Lark & Ro. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Double Breasted Cinch Trench Coat for $69.30. Regularly $99, that’s an Amazon all-time low. It’s available in three versatile colors, and its cinched waist will be very flattering. Even better, its tortoise shell buttons are timeless. This coat also features a detached hood in case of bad weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another great option is the Faux Fur Collar Coat for $66.75. Originally priced at $89, this is another Amazon all-time low. This coat is very on-trend for fall and winter, and the faux fur detailing adds a festive touch. (It’s detachable if you want a more casual look.) It’ll be perfect for holiday parties, work events, and more.

Lark & Ro. Double Breasted Cinch Trench Coat features:

  • A rounded hem and drawstring waist lend anorak details to this lightweight trench-style jacket with detachable hood and buttoned tabs for rolling up your sleeves.
  • Double-breasted 2 x 2 buttons, notched collar converts to spread collar with throat latch, welted hand pockets, long sleeves, partially lined
  • Lining: 100% Polyester; Shell: 57% Cotton, 43% Polyester
