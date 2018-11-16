Amazon’s in-house brand Lark & Ro is up to 30% off, featuring sweaters & jackets

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering up to 30% off sweaters and jackets from its in-house brand Lark & Ro. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Double Breasted Cinch Trench Coat for $69.30. Regularly $99, that’s an Amazon all-time low. It’s available in three versatile colors, and its cinched waist will be very flattering. Even better, its tortoise shell buttons are timeless. This coat also features a detached hood in case of bad weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another great option is the Faux Fur Collar Coat for $66.75. Originally priced at $89, this is another Amazon all-time low. This coat is very on-trend for fall and winter, and the faux fur detailing adds a festive touch. (It’s detachable if you want a more casual look.) It’ll be perfect for holiday parties, work events, and more.

Lark & Ro. Double Breasted Cinch Trench Coat features: