Get the PORTER-CABLE 1500W heat gun for just $20 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30+)

Amazon offers the PORTER-CABLE 1500-Watt Heat Gun (PC1500HG) for $19.98 shipped. Normally $40 at Lowe’s and $30 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low and the best available. Heat guns like this are great for home projects. From working on cars and plumbing to distressing wood for a unique design, there is a multitude of uses here. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can also use a heat gun like this for doing heat shrinking on wire tubing. A great item to pick up with your savings is a pack of heat shrink tubing. You can get this 560-piece kit for under $10 shipped at Amazon.

PORTER-CABLE 1500W Heat Gun features: