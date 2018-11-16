Get the PORTER-CABLE 1500W heat gun for just $20 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30+)

- Nov. 16th 2018 3:21 pm ET

$20
0

Amazon offers the PORTER-CABLE 1500-Watt Heat Gun (PC1500HG) for $19.98 shipped. Normally $40 at Lowe’s and $30 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low and the best available. Heat guns like this are great for home projects. From working on cars and plumbing to distressing wood for a unique design, there is a multitude of uses here. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

You can also use a heat gun like this for doing heat shrinking on wire tubing. A great item to pick up with your savings is a pack of heat shrink tubing. You can get this 560-piece kit for under $10 shipped at Amazon.

PORTER-CABLE 1500W Heat Gun features:

  • 1500-Watt motor
  • Dual fan speed selector
  • Variable temperature control dial
  • Integrated hands free support stand
  • 6-Feet high grade cord
$20

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Porter Cable

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide