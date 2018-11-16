The North Face revealed its Holiday Gift Guide today, with ideas for the entire family. From winter ski outings to workouts, these stylish and practical items are great to give for the holiday season. Find jackets, tops, and tech-friendly accessories as well as functional footwear for every winter adventure. Even better, this gift guide features prices for any budget. Head below to find our top picks from The North Face Holiday Gift Guide.

Parka Jackets

Winter will be upon us before we know it (if it hasn’t already arrived early) and a Parka Jacket is a great piece to have before it hits. Not only is it, functional but it can also be stylish as well. The men’s Defdown Parka GTX Jacket is a new item to The North Face and comes with all of the bells and whistles. It’s available in three color options, features a waterproof shell, and has 550-fill goose down insulation to keep you warm. This jacket is priced at $450 and will be a go-to for years to come.

For women, the Thermoball Parka II Coat features a quilted design that is very on-trend this season. Designed for brisk conditions, this coat is wind-proof and features a hood for added warmth. It’s also very packable, which is perfect for all of your holiday travel. This parka jacket is priced at $230.

Winter Boots

Keep your feet warm and cozy with waterproof boots designed to take winter in style. Our favorite option for women is the Shellista II Mid Boots for $140. With over 560 reviews, these boots are rated 4.5/5 stars. These boots are designed with a waterproof leather and also feature a waterproof shell bottom for added traction. They also include a braided detailing on the outside that add a pop of style.

Gifts Under $100

It’s the worst when you’re trying to take a picture while enjoying winter sports but your gloves stop you from using your phone. That’s why the men’s Etip Gloves are a must-have. Priced at just $45, these gloves are available in an array of color options and are media compatible. These gloves are also infused with stretch for comfort.

Finally, you can’t have enough fuzzy items this winter season and the women’s Osito Sport Pullover for $99 is a fabulous option. This pullover can be easily dressed up or down with jeans or leggings and features a new longer length for added warmth.

Which gift from The North Face Holiday Gift Guide was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.