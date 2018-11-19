IZOD is up to 50% off in Amazon’s Early Black Friday Gold Box, look great from just $5

- Nov. 19th 2018 10:19 am ET

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon takes up to 50% off IZOD men’s clothing. Free shipping applies across the board, and deals start as low as $5. If upcoming holiday parties frown upon your typical attire of jeans and a T-shirt, then give this sale a look as it’s chock-full of affordable business-casual styles. For instance, the Weekender Washed Straight-Fit Flat Front Pants would be a nice alternative to the denim you typically rock. They start at $13.44, although prices vary greatly by size and color. However, all discounted styles are well below the regular $35 price tag. These pants come in three colors and include 2% spandex so you can feel relaxed as you indulge. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for some more of our top picks.

Top picks from Amazon’s IZOD sale:

IZOD Weekender Pants features:

  • 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex
  • Straight-fit pant in stretch fabric featuring flat front and five-pocket styling
  • Button closure
