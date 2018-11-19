The Banana Republic Beat the Holiday Rush Sale takes 40% off your purchase, today only

Today only, Banana Republic’s deals are coming before Black Friday with its Beat the Holiday Rush Sale that’s offering 40% off your purchase. Plus, also today only, take an extra 10% off dresses and men’s shirts. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery.
The men’s Billi Buckle Boots are a stylish piece to add to your fall and winter wardrobe. Their Chelsea style is very on-trend (find our guide here) and they’re on sale for $113. For comparison, they were originally priced at $188. Style these boots with the Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Jeans and the Double-Breasted Topcoat for a very stylish look for the holidays.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Slim Fit Luxe Flannel Shirt $43 (Orig. $80)
- Merino Blend Mock-neck Pullover $65 (Orig. $109)
- Billi Buckle Boot $113 (Orig. $188)
- Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Jeans $71 (Orig. $118)
- Double-Breasted Topcoat $239 (Orig. $398)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Low Block Heel Bootie $101 (Orig. $168)
- Chunky Cable-Knit Sweater $77 (Orig. $129)
- Ruffle-Cuff Sweater Dress $80 (Orig. $149)
- Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $77 (Orig. $128)
- Skinny Dark Wash Jeans $59 (Orig. $99)