External storage from $3: 256GB flash drive, 4TB portable HDD, 10TB desktop HDD, more

- Nov. 19th 2018 2:54 pm ET

From $3
0

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ultra Flair 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $39.99 shipped. Normally $50 or more, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. A flash drive like this is a fantastic way to keep a local backup of important photos and documents on you at all times, instead of in the cloud or on a hard drive at home. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Update 11/19 @ 4:25 PM: Amazon offers the LaCie 4TB Rugged USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $119.24 shipped. That’s good for 25% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $9 and is the best we’ve seen. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of shoppers.

We also spotted the PNY 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $17.99 shipped at NeweggFlash. Normally running for around $25 at retailers like Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Rated 3.9/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.

Other portable storage on sale:

SanDisk Ultra Flair 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive features:

  • High-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s
  • Transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds
  • Transfer to drive up to 15 times faster than standard USB 2.0 drives
  • Sleek, durable metal casing
  • Easy-to-use password protection for your private files
  • 5-year limited warranty

From $3

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best PC Gaming Deals Newegg SanDisk WD pny

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide