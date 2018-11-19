External storage from $3: 256GB flash drive, 4TB portable HDD, 10TB desktop HDD, more

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ultra Flair 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $39.99 shipped. Normally $50 or more, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. A flash drive like this is a fantastic way to keep a local backup of important photos and documents on you at all times, instead of in the cloud or on a hard drive at home. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.
Nomad Base Station
Update 11/19 @ 4:25 PM: Amazon offers the LaCie 4TB Rugged USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $119.24 shipped. That’s good for 25% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $9 and is the best we’ve seen. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of shoppers.
We also spotted the PNY 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $17.99 shipped at NeweggFlash. Normally running for around $25 at retailers like Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Rated 3.9/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.
Other portable storage on sale:
- PNY Attaché 4 16GB Flash Drive: $3 (Reg. $8) | Best Buy
- USB 2.0
- My Best Buy member exclusive, free to join
- WD Easystore 128GB Flash Drive: $19 (Reg. $38) | Best Buy
- USB 3.0
- My Best Buy member exclusive, free to join
- WD Easystore 4TB External HDD: $80 (Reg. $110) | Best Buy
- USB 3.0
- Bonus 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive
- My Best Buy member exclusive, free to join
- WD Easystore 10TB External Hard Drive: $180 (Reg. $250) | Best Buy
- USB 3.0
- Bonus 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
- My Best Buy member exclusive, free to join
SanDisk Ultra Flair 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive features:
- High-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s
- Transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds
- Transfer to drive up to 15 times faster than standard USB 2.0 drives
- Sleek, durable metal casing
- Easy-to-use password protection for your private files
- 5-year limited warranty
Upgrade your computer with these early Black Friday SSD deals: 1TB $128, more from $58 https://t.co/OTqsWeP3aW by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/ot72UTZuZc
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 19, 2018