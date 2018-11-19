External storage from $3: 256GB flash drive, 4TB portable HDD, 10TB desktop HDD, more

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ultra Flair 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $39.99 shipped. Normally $50 or more, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. A flash drive like this is a fantastic way to keep a local backup of important photos and documents on you at all times, instead of in the cloud or on a hard drive at home. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.

Update 11/19 @ 4:25 PM: Amazon offers the LaCie 4TB Rugged USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $119.24 shipped. That’s good for 25% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $9 and is the best we’ve seen. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of shoppers.

We also spotted the PNY 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $17.99 shipped at NeweggFlash. Normally running for around $25 at retailers like Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Rated 3.9/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.

SanDisk Ultra Flair 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive features:

High-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s

Transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds

Transfer to drive up to 15 times faster than standard USB 2.0 drives

Sleek, durable metal casing

Easy-to-use password protection for your private files

5-year limited warranty