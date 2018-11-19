Home Depot offers ECOVACS’ Robot Vacuum/Mop for $229 (Reg. $300), Dyson V6 $198, more

Today only, as a part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT M88 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $229 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $70 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This vacuum doubles as a wet/dry mop, allowing you to keep spotless floors with little to no effort. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Remove the mopping capability to save roughly $80 when you go with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S for $150. It’s Amazon’s best-selling robot vacuum and like the option above, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

More vacuums on sale:

ECOVACS DEEBOT M88 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner features: