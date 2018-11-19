The Iris Contact Sensor will let you keep tabs on a door, window, more: $10 shipped (Reg. $20+)

Lowe’s is offering the Iris Contact Sensor for $9.99. Dodge shipping costs when you sign up for MyLowe’s (it’s free). That’s $11 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This sensor works on doors, windows, cabinets, safes, and more, proving useful in one way or another for most homes. It also packs a temperature sensor, allowing you keep an eye on the climate as well. Rated 4+ stars by over 70% of reviewers.

If you’re looking for a way inexpensive way to add smart gear to your space, have a look at our guide that explores options that start under $25.

Iris Contact Sensor features: