Sprint’s Black Friday ad delivers rare Apple Watch Series 4 discount (and it’s already live)

Black Friday is less than a week away. In fact, it’s just a few days away! Though the largest shopping holiday of the year is just around the corner, we’ve still not seen every retailer’s plans for the big day. Sprint’s Black Friday ad is now here, so let’s take a closer look.

There’s no specific start date in Sprint’s Black Friday ad. You’ll not be able to shop in-store on Thanksgiving day, but stores are set to open on Black Friday at 8 AM. Sprint offers free overnight shipping or in-store pickup when you purchase a phone, but otherwise, delivery charges can vary.

Sprint Black Friday ad offers rare Apple Watch Series 4 discount:

We’ll see the obvious phone sales at Sprint for Black Friday (more below) but the big deal here is the Apple Watch Series 4. We’ve not seen many deals on Apple’s latest Watch this year, and this is one of the biggest discounts we’ve tracked. Sprint will be offering $100 off of the Apple Watch Series 3 or 4. You do need to add a line to receive this promotion, but it’s well worth it if you don’t have a new Apple Watch yet. This promotion is already active on Sprint’s website, so you can beat the Black Friday rush and get it now.

Most of Sprint’s deals require a Sprint Flex lease, which means that you’ll have to be a well-qualified customer on an 18-month lease and activate new lines of service.

Other notable Sprint Black Friday deals:

