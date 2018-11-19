Timbuk2’s Black Friday Sale starts now! Save up to 50% off MacBook bags, briefcases, more

- Nov. 19th 2018 1:39 pm ET

Black Friday
50% off
0

Now until November 26th, Timbuk2 is having its Black Friday Event with up to 50% off select MacBook bags, briefcases, luggage, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery.

The Uptown MacBook Backpack is our top pick from this sale and it’s marked down to $59 in the color Midway. It was originally priced at $119 and this is the lowest rate we’ve found. This backpack is great for everyday commutes, work, traveling, and more. Plus, it can easily store your 15-inch MacBook. It boasts  over 110 5 star ratings.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

50% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
Timbuk2

About the Author