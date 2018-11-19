Wemo Smart Plugs and Switches w/ HomeKit, Assistant, more from $19 in today’s Gold Box

Today only as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers the Wemo Mini Smart Plug and Light Switch for all time low prices. These smart home devices are controllable by all three major platforms (Apple HomeKit via Firmware update) and get 3.8/5 star ratings from Amazon reviewers.
- Wemo Mini Smart Plug: $18.70 (Reg. $25)
- Wemo Light Switch: $27.99 (Reg. $35)
If you somehow don’t have a controller already, hook yourself up with a few extra Echos to control your Wemo devices or go big (screen) with a Fire Cube 4K TV and Alexa at $59.99 (50% off). Also there’s a 4-pack of Amysen smart plugs (Google/Alexa only) for $29.98 or $7.49 each.
Wemo Smart Plugs feature:
- Control from anywhere. Plug in a Wemo Mini Smart Plug, download the free app, and control your lights and appliances from your phone and your voice through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. Only needs Wi-Fi. No hub or subscription required
- Compact size. Wemo Mini features a sleek new form-factor that allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet
- Schedule automatically. Never come home to a dark house. Schedule the fan to turn on before you arrive. Sync lamps and devices to sunrise, sunset, or pre-set times automatically
- Randomize Lights. The Mini Smart Plug protects your home better than a mechanical timer. “Away Mode” will turn your lights on and off randomly to make it look like you’re home even when you’re not