Amazon has 10 treatments of Crest’s 3D Vivid Plus Whitestrips for a low of $18 shipped (40% off)

- Nov. 20th 2018 2:10 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid Plus (10 Treatments) for $17.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped and code 7CWSVIVIDBF has been applied during checkout. That’s $12 off the regular rate and beats the lowest price we have seen by $2. These Whitestrips cut through up to 5 years of coffee stains, making teeth sparkle white once again. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Since you’re here, it may be time to pick up a couple of fresh toothbrushes. This 2-pack of Oral-B Pro-Flex Toothbrushes is just $6 after on-page couponand rated 4.4/5 stars by over 500 reviewers.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Vivid Plus features:

  • Removes 5 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile
  • Use Crest Vivid White strips for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days.
  • Use Crest Vivid White strips once a day for 30 minutes
  • Uses the same enamel-safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use
  • A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience. Usage – Apply once a day for 1 hour. Full results in 7 days

