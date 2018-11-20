Express takes a rare 50% off sitewide + free shipping during its Black Friday Event

- Nov. 20th 2018 10:49 am ET

The Express Black Friday Event is here with 50% off sitewide, including sale items. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery, which is usually only on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Plaid Print Flannel Shirt is perfect for everyday occasions and a great layering piece for fall. It’s currently on sale for $30, which is down from its original rate of $60. You can style this shirt with the Slim Dark Wash Stretch Jeans for a very stylish look. Even better, these jeans are on sale for just $40.

For women, Sherpa items are very on-trend for this season — find our guide here — and the Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt is a must-have. Priced at just $40, you can style this sweatshirt with jeans or leggings alike. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

