Hautelook’s Le Creuset’s Flash Sale has cookware, bakeware, accessories & more from $30

For three days only, Hautelook is offering Le Creuset cookware, bakeware, accessories and more from $30. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. The Set of 2 Heritage Oval Au Gratin Dishes is perfect for the holidays, and it’s safe for the dishwasher, microwave, oven, and freezer. It’s currently $50, which is down from its original rate of $84. These dishes are made of stoneware, which regulates even temperature and prevents cracking use after use. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Le Creuset include: