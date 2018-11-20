J.Crew Factory has steep discounts from just $17 during its Black Friday Sale

- Nov. 20th 2018 4:01 pm ET

J.Crew Factory is currently offering 40% to 50% off sitewide as part of its Black Friday Sale. Just use promo code ADD2CART on eligible items at checkout. It also features a variety of doorbusters from $17. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to join) receive free delivery.

Our top pick from this sale is the women’s City Coat. I personally own this piece and it’s extremely versatile and a perfect way to keep you warm without adding bulk. It’s on sale for $98, which is down from its original rate of $178. Plus, it comes in eight fun color options.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

