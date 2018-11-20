Nerf’s Rival Hades XVIII-6000 Blaster fires rounds at 100-ft per second: $40 (20% off), more from $10
Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Hades XVIII-6000 for $39.98 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Decimate the competition by firing rounds at 100 feet per second with a blaster that holds 60 at one time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
We also spotted Amazon has the Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot for $9.97 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s about 30% off the typical rate and the lowest price Amazon has offered all year. Rated 4.7/5 stars by 1,100+ reviewers.
Keep ammo hidden around the house for fast reloading. You can grab 100 rounds for Nerf Rival at $14. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 100 reviewers.
Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Hades XVIII-6000 features:
- High capacity blaster includes 60 rounds
- Easy-load integrated magazine
- Spring-action mechanism, trigger lock, and tactical rail
- Fires rounds at 100 feet per second (30 meters per second)
- Includes blaster, 60 rounds, 2 flags, and instructions. Ages 14 and up
Nerf's highly-rated Rival Atermis XVII-3000 Blaster holds 30 rounds and reloads easily: $24.50 ($20 off) https://t.co/q1XPC4dCUI by @aSimonWalsh pic.twitter.com/7vx7kmJy8K
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 19, 2018