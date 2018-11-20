Make smoothies, milkshakes, jams, more w/ the 1400W Oster blender at $127 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is offering the Oster VERSA Pro Performance Blender with Tamper 1400-watt (BLSTVB-RV0-000) for $127.35 shipped. Normally $250, Walmart offers it for just under $160 and this is the second-best price we’ve ever tracked. Smoothies and shakes are great around the holidays, but so are other blended goodies like jam fillings. This 1400W blender is a must-have in your kitchen if you’re looking to upgrade your blending game. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 shoppers.

If you just really need to make smoothies and milkshakes, check out the Magic Bullet for $30 shipped at Amazon. It doesn’t have nearly as much power as the above Oster but is perfect for home shakes and smoothies.

Oster VERSA Pro Blender features:

  • Powerful 1400 Watt motor
  • 64-ounce BPA-Free Tritan Jar
  • Three programmed settings (Smoothies, Dips/Spreads and Soup) and variable speed dial to instantly adjust speed as needed
  • Stainless steel blade spins at Over 250 mph thoroughly blending ingredients so recipes turn out perfect every time
  • Includes 2 color cookbooks with recipes to inspire you
  • 7 year warranty
