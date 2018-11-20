Sapphire’s Nitro+ RX 580 8GB GPU is perfect for your Mac Mini at $200, more

Amazon offers the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 580 8GB Graphics Card for $199.99 shipped. Normally $280 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. Graphics cards like this are perfect for Mac users are macOS natively supports AMD’s RX 580, making it a great addition to your new Mac Mini and eGPU enclosure. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
More gaming computer deals:
- MSI 15″ Laptop: $1,030 (Reg. $1,250) | NeweggFlash
- GL63
- 2.2Ghz i7/16GB/1TB/128GB
- GTX 1060 6GB GPU
- Save an extra $100 by filling out this MIR
- MSI Titan 17″ Laptop: $2,199 (Reg. $2,800) | NeweggFlash
- GT75
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/256GB
- GTX 1080 8GB GPU
- Save an extra $300 by filling out this MIR
- CyberPowerPC Desktop: $1,300 (Reg. $1,500) | Newegg
- 3.2GHz i7/16GB/2TB
- GTX 1080 8GB GPU
- Dell Alienware 15″ Laptop: $1,199 (Reg. $1,500) | B&H
- 2.2GHz i7/8GB/256GB
- GTX 1060 6GB GPU
- One-day only
Sapphire Nitro+ Radion RX 580 GPU features:
- 2 x HDMI; 1 x DVI-D; 2 x DP
- 256-bit Memory Bus and displays-maximum 5 outputs
- Cooling Technology: Dual Fan