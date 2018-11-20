Sapphire’s Nitro+ RX 580 8GB GPU is perfect for your Mac Mini at $200, more

Nov. 20th 2018

From $200
Amazon offers the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 580 8GB Graphics Card for $199.99 shipped. Normally $280 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. Graphics cards like this are perfect for Mac users are macOS natively supports AMD’s RX 580, making it a great addition to your new Mac Mini and eGPU enclosure. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Sapphire Nitro+ Radion RX 580 GPU features:

  • 2 x HDMI; 1 x DVI-D; 2 x DP
  • 256-bit Memory Bus and displays-maximum 5 outputs
  • Cooling Technology: Dual Fan
