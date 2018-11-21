Upgrade to mesh w/ a 3 node Linksys Velop 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $199 (Reg. $349)

- Nov. 21st 2018 11:36 pm ET

Black Friday
$199
0

Walmart is offering the Linksys Velop 802.11ac 4.6Gb/s Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack) for $199 shipped. Matched at Jet. That’s $150 off the typical rate and the first price drop we’ve seen on this combo. This mesh Wi-Fi system offers coverage for up to 5,000 square feet, working well on small to very large homes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Drop down to coverage of 3,000 square feet for a fair amount less with the Linksys Velop 802.11ac 1.3Gb/s Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack) for $130. It’s an among Amazon’s best-selling Wi-Fi systems and a low cost way to get started with mesh networking.

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

  • Each Velop node features a sleek, minimalist tower design that blends seamlessly with your home decor. Nodes are available in a black or white finish, so you can choose the color that best matches the style of a particular room or the devices that you already own.
  • Thanks to its automatic software updates, Velop keeps your Wi-Fi system secure and up-to-date. The mesh network also provides access to leading-edge security features, allowing you to selectively block content and even pause the internet for family time.
$199

Black Friday 2018 Linksys

