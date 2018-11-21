Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB hits $249 shipped in all colors at Amazon (Reg. $329)

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB in all colors for $249 shipped. Regularly $329, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and a match for what we’re expecting to see this Black Friday. This is a fantastic deal, and a great chance to get Apple’s latest tech for less. This iPad is compatible with Apple Pencil (the first generation), too, so it’s perfect for budding sketch artists and awesome for taking notes in school.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

  • 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Apple Pencil Support
  • Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor
  • Lightning Connector
