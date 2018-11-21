Cuisinart’s pro 11-cup food processor drops to $80 at Amazon (Reg. $130)

- Nov. 21st 2018 6:30 pm ET

$80
0

Amazon offers the Cuisinart Pro 11-Cup Food Processor (DLC-8SBCY) for $79.99 shipped. Also at Macy’s. Normally $130, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. Food processors are great for making at-home salsa and more, and with an 11-cup capacity, you can make enough for the entire family (and friends too). Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For smaller batches, check out this Hamilton Beach 3-cup Food Processor at $19 shipped. Though it’s not as nice as the Cuisinart Pro above and can only hold 3 cups, it’s a great alternative for smaller applications.

Cuisinart Pro 11-Cup Food Processor features:

  • Includes new chopping blade, three slicing/shredding discs, spatula
  • Ideal for making dough, slicing vegetables, shredding cheese, mincing garlic and herbs, mixing batters, emulsifying
  • 11-cup work bowl large enough for a family
  • Extra-large feed tube for larger food slices
  • Five-year full motor warranty, three-year limited entire unit warranty

$80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart Macy's

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide