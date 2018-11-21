Cuisinart’s pro 11-cup food processor drops to $80 at Amazon (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers the Cuisinart Pro 11-Cup Food Processor (DLC-8SBCY) for $79.99 shipped. Also at Macy’s. Normally $130, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. Food processors are great for making at-home salsa and more, and with an 11-cup capacity, you can make enough for the entire family (and friends too). Rated 4.3/5 stars.
For smaller batches, check out this Hamilton Beach 3-cup Food Processor at $19 shipped. Though it’s not as nice as the Cuisinart Pro above and can only hold 3 cups, it’s a great alternative for smaller applications.
Cuisinart Pro 11-Cup Food Processor features:
- Includes new chopping blade, three slicing/shredding discs, spatula
- Ideal for making dough, slicing vegetables, shredding cheese, mincing garlic and herbs, mixing batters, emulsifying
- 11-cup work bowl large enough for a family
- Extra-large feed tube for larger food slices
- Five-year full motor warranty, three-year limited entire unit warranty
