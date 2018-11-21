Ray-Ban’s Black Friday Sale features up to 50% off top styles + 20% off sitewide

Score Ray-Ban sunglasses at up to 50% off during its Black Friday Sale. Plus, it’s offering 20% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. Note: all links are heading to front page currently so you may need to search for individual items. You can not go wrong with aviator sunglasses because they’re timeless and versatile to dress up or down. Our favorite option is the Classic Aviator for men and women at $122. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $153.

Another unisex style that you can wear for years to come is the Clubmaster Classic. This style is also on sale for $122 and their tortoise detailing will add a pop of style to any outfit. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: