Get a 128GB iPhone 7 + 32GB iPad 6th Gen for $200 w/ a $50 Mastercard at Sprint

Sprint is currently offering the iPhone 7 128GB for $4.17 per month for 24 months. They’re also offering the iPad 6th Generation 32GB for $4.17 per month for 24 months. If you buy both at the same time, you’ll also get a bonus $50 prepaid Mastercard. Normally, the iPad is $329 without cellular (or $459 with) and the iPhone 7 generally goes for $550. With the current sale prices, you’re getting both devices for just over $200, or $150 after you take off the extra value from the gift card. This is perfect for a kid or grandparent who’s still on an older device.

Terms & Conditions:

iPhone 7 32GB $4.16 after $14.59 credit and 128GB $4.17 /mo. after $18.75/mo. credit. iPad 6th Gen 32GB $4.17/mo. after $15/mo. credit. Credits applied within 2 bills. Req. 24-month Installment Billing agreement, 2 new line activ. & approved credit. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Taxes due at sale. Card ships after 60 days in good standing. Not available in stores.

