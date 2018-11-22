Abercrombie’s taking a rare 50% off sitewide + free shipping to celebrate Black Friday

Abercrombie’s Black Friday Sale is here with 50% off sitewide including jackets, sweaters, jeans and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. Bomber jackets are very on-trend for men and Abercrombie’s version is on sale for just $70. That’s down from its original rate of $140. You can dress it up or down with jeans or joggers alike too. Plus, it comes in two color options.
For women, the Heavyweight Plaid Scarf is so pretty and it’s on sale for $19, which is down from its original rate of $38. You can style this scarf over sweaters, under jackets, wear it as a wrap and more. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Straight Medium Wash Jeans $39 (Orig. $78)
- Sherpa-Lined Cotton Parka $130 (Orig. $260)
- Bomber Jacket $70 (Orig. $140)
- Icon Half-Zip Sweater $39 (Orig. $78)
- Athletic Skinny Jeans $39 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa Military Parka Jacket $100 (Orig. $200)
- High Rise Jean Leggings $39 (Orig. $78)
- Ribbed Turtleneck $17 (Orig. $34)
- Cable Mock Neck Sweater $34 (Orig. $68)
- Heavyweight Plaid Scarf $19 (Orig. $38)
- …and even more deals…